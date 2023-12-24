Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: TCU 9-2, Hawaii 8-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs and the Hawaii Warriors will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET on December 24th at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.7% worse than the opposition, a fact TCU found out the hard way on Friday. They fell 88-75 to the Wolf Pack.

The losing side was boosted by Emanuel Miller, who scored 24 points along with eight rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Warriors came up short against the Yellow Jackets on Friday and fell 73-68.

Despite their loss, Hawaii saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Bernardo da Silva, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of JoVon McClanahan, who scored 19 points along with eight assists.

The Horned Frogs' defeat dropped their record down to 9-2. As for the Warriors, their loss dropped their record down to 8-3.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: TCU just can't miss this season, having made 50.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Hawaii struggles in that department as they've made 47.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.