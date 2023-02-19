Who's Playing
Memphis @ Houston
Current Records: Memphis 20-6; Houston 24-2
What to Know
The Memphis Tigers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. Memphis and the #2 Houston Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Fertitta Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Tigers winning the first 75-61 at home and the Cougars taking the second 71-53.
Memphis escaped with a win this past Thursday against the UCF Knights by the margin of a single free throw, 64-63. Guard Elijah McCadden (16 points) was the top scorer for Memphis.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Houston and the SMU Mustangs this past Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Houston wrapped it up with an 80-65 victory on the road. Houston got double-digit scores from four players: guard Marcus Sasser (20), forward Jarace Walker (14), guard Jamal Shead (13), and guard Tramon Mark (11).
The wins brought the Tigers up to 20-6 and the Cougars to 24-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Memphis ranks 19th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.40% on the season. But Houston have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.50%, which places them first in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $66.00
Odds
The Cougars are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won eight out of their last 13 games against Memphis.
- Mar 13, 2022 - Houston 71 vs. Memphis 53
- Mar 06, 2022 - Memphis 75 vs. Houston 61
- Feb 12, 2022 - Memphis 69 vs. Houston 59
- Mar 13, 2021 - Houston 76 vs. Memphis 74
- Mar 07, 2021 - Houston 67 vs. Memphis 64
- Mar 08, 2020 - Houston 64 vs. Memphis 57
- Feb 22, 2020 - Memphis 60 vs. Houston 59
- Mar 16, 2019 - Houston 61 vs. Memphis 58
- Jan 06, 2019 - Houston 90 vs. Memphis 77
- Feb 22, 2018 - Memphis 91 vs. Houston 85
- Feb 26, 2017 - Houston 72 vs. Memphis 71
- Jan 19, 2017 - Memphis 70 vs. Houston 67
- Feb 10, 2016 - Houston 98 vs. Memphis 90