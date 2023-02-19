Who's Playing

Memphis @ Houston

Current Records: Memphis 20-6; Houston 24-2

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. Memphis and the #2 Houston Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Fertitta Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Tigers winning the first 75-61 at home and the Cougars taking the second 71-53.

Memphis escaped with a win this past Thursday against the UCF Knights by the margin of a single free throw, 64-63. Guard Elijah McCadden (16 points) was the top scorer for Memphis.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Houston and the SMU Mustangs this past Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Houston wrapped it up with an 80-65 victory on the road. Houston got double-digit scores from four players: guard Marcus Sasser (20), forward Jarace Walker (14), guard Jamal Shead (13), and guard Tramon Mark (11).

The wins brought the Tigers up to 20-6 and the Cougars to 24-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Memphis ranks 19th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.40% on the season. But Houston have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.50%, which places them first in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

Odds

The Cougars are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won eight out of their last 13 games against Memphis.