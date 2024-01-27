Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Indiana 12-7, Illinois 14-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: FOX

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Indiana Hoosiers and the Illinois Fighting Illini are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at State Farm Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The matchup between Indiana and Wisconsin on Friday hardly resembled the 63-45 effort from their previous meeting. The Hoosiers fell 91-79 to the Badgers. Indiana has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

Indiana's loss came about despite a quality game from Malik Reneau, who scored 28 points along with eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Mackenzie Mgbako, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, Illinois fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Northwestern on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 96-91 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. Despite running the score up even higher than they did on Sunday (86), Illinois still had to take the loss.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Coleman Hawkins, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds. Those 13 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Marcus Domask, who scored 22 points along with six assists.

Even though they lost, Illinois were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Northwestern only pulled down seven offensive rebounds.

The Hoosiers bumped their record down to 12-7 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Fighting Illini, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-5.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Indiana just can't miss this season, having made 48% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Illinois struggles in that department as they've made 46.7% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Indiana skirted past Illinois 71-68 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Indiana since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Illinois.