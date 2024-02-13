Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Michigan 8-16, Illinois 17-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Michigan Wolverines and the Illinois Fighting Illini are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 13th at State Farm Center. Michigan is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

On Saturday, the Wolverines found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 79-59 punch to the gut against the Cornhuskers. Michigan was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-25.

The losing side was boosted by Nimari Burnett, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Illinois' good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 88-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spartans. Illinois found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.8% worse than the opposition.

Illinois' defeat came about despite a quality game from Terrence Shannon Jr., who scored 28 points along with seven rebounds. Shannon Jr. didn't help Illinois' cause all that much against the Cornhuskers on Sunday but the same can't be said for this contest. Coleman Hawkins was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with seven assists and two steals.

The Wolverines have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-16 record this season. As for the Fighting Illini, their loss dropped their record down to 17-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Michigan hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Michigan ended up a good deal behind the Fighting Illini in their previous matchup back in January, losing 88-73. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Hawkins, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. Now that Michigan knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Series History

Illinois has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Michigan.