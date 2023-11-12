Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Army 0-2, Indiana 1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The Army Black Knights will head out on the road to face off against the Indiana Hoosiers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Army might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Thursday.

The point spread may have favored Army on Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 57-44 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Skyhawks. Army has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, Army were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Stonehill College only pulled down a.

Meanwhile, Indiana took care of business in their home opener on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Eagles by a score of 69-63.

Indiana can attribute much of their success to Kel'el Ware, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Trey Galloway, who earned 16 points.

The Skyhawks' victory bumped their season record to 1-1 while the Black Knights' loss dropped theirs to 0-2.