Who's Playing

Little Rock @ No. 11 Indiana

Current Records: Little Rock 2-3; Indiana 4-0

What to Know

The #11 Indiana Hoosiers will look to defend their home court Wednesday against the Little Rock Trojans at 6:30 p.m. ET. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Hoosiers made easy work of the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Sunday and carried off an 86-56 win. Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was the offensive standout of the matchup for IU, posting a double-double on 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Little Rock narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Jackson State Tigers 94-91. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

This next contest looks promising for IU, who are favored by a full 30.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought IU up to 4-0 and Little Rock to 2-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hoosiers rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 89 on average. Less enviably, the Trojans are 352nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 82.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Little Rock.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Hoosiers are a big 30.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hoosiers, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 29-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.