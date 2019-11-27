How to watch Iowa State vs. Michigan: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Iowa State (home) vs. Michigan (away)

Current Records: Iowa State 3-1; Michigan 4-0

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones will take on the Michigan Wolverines at noon ET on Wednesday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.

Iowa State made easy work of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles last Tuesday and carried off a 73-45 win. No one put up better numbers for the Cyclones than G Tyrese Haliburton, who really brought his A game. He had 12 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Michigan was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They claimed a resounding 111-68 victory over the Houston Bap. Huskies. Michigan got double-digit scores from four players: F Isaiah Livers (24), G Zavier Simpson (22), F Colin Castleton (14), and G David DeJulius (10).

Their wins bumped Iowa State to 3-1 and Michigan to 4-0. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cyclones enter the matchup with 81.8 points per game on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. The Wolverines have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the fourth highest field goal percentage in the league at 52.20%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cyclones.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.