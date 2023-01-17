Who's Playing

Texas @ Iowa State

Current Records: Texas 15-2; Iowa State 13-3

What to Know

The #12 Iowa State Cyclones and the #7 Texas Longhorns are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 17 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cyclones winning the first 79-70 at home and Texas taking the second 63-41.

It was close but no cigar for Iowa State as they fell 62-60 to the Kansas Jayhawks this past Saturday. The losing side was boosted by guard Gabe Kalscheur, who had 23 points along with six boards.

Speaking of close games: the Texas Tech Red Raiders typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Longhorns proved too difficult a challenge. Texas had just enough and edged out Texas Tech 72-70. Texas can attribute much of their success to guard Sir'Jabari Rice, who had 18 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Cyclones are expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Iowa State is now 13-3 while the Longhorns sit at 15-2. Two stats to keep an eye on: Iowa State enters the contest with 19.4 takeaways on average, good for third best in college basketball. Texas is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 22nd in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.49

Odds

The Cyclones are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Texas have won ten out of their last 15 games against Iowa State.