Who's Playing
Michigan @ Iowa
Current Records: Michigan 9-6; Iowa 10-6
What to Know
The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 12 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Michigan winning the first 84-79 on the road and the Hawkeyes taking the second 82-71.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Iowa and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Iowa wrapped it up with a 76-65 victory on the road. Iowa can attribute much of their success to guard Payton Sandfort, who had 22 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Michigan was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 59-53 to the Michigan State Spartans. The top scorer for the Wolverines was center Hunter Dickinson (18 points).
Iowa's win lifted them to 10-6 while Michigan's loss dropped them down to 9-6. We'll see if the Hawkeyes can repeat their recent success or if Michigan bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Michigan have won seven out of their last 13 games against Iowa.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Iowa 82 vs. Michigan 71
- Feb 17, 2022 - Michigan 84 vs. Iowa 79
- Feb 25, 2021 - Michigan 79 vs. Iowa 57
- Jan 17, 2020 - Iowa 90 vs. Michigan 83
- Dec 06, 2019 - Michigan 103 vs. Iowa 91
- Mar 15, 2019 - Michigan 74 vs. Iowa 53
- Feb 01, 2019 - Iowa 74 vs. Michigan 59
- Mar 01, 2018 - Michigan 77 vs. Iowa 71
- Feb 14, 2018 - Michigan 74 vs. Iowa 59
- Jan 02, 2018 - Michigan 75 vs. Iowa 68
- Jan 01, 2017 - Iowa 86 vs. Michigan 83
- Mar 05, 2016 - Iowa 71 vs. Michigan 61
- Jan 17, 2016 - Iowa 82 vs. Michigan 71