Who's Playing

Michigan @ Iowa

Current Records: Michigan 9-6; Iowa 10-6

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 12 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Michigan winning the first 84-79 on the road and the Hawkeyes taking the second 82-71.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Iowa and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Iowa wrapped it up with a 76-65 victory on the road. Iowa can attribute much of their success to guard Payton Sandfort, who had 22 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Michigan was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 59-53 to the Michigan State Spartans. The top scorer for the Wolverines was center Hunter Dickinson (18 points).

Iowa's win lifted them to 10-6 while Michigan's loss dropped them down to 9-6. We'll see if the Hawkeyes can repeat their recent success or if Michigan bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan have won seven out of their last 13 games against Iowa.