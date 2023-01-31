Who's Playing

Northwestern @ Iowa

Current Records: Northwestern 15-5; Iowa 13-8

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Iowa Hawkeyes and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 15 of 2017. Northwestern and Iowa will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Everything went the Wildcats' way against the Minnesota Golden Gophers this past Saturday as they made off with an 81-61 victory. Northwestern relied on the efforts of guard Chase Audige, who had 24 points, and guard Boo Buie, who had 21 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Iowa didn't have too much trouble with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at home on Sunday as they won 93-82. It was another big night for Iowa's forward Kris Murray, who had 24 points along with six boards and three blocks.

Northwestern is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought the Wildcats up to 15-5 and the Hawkeyes to 13-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northwestern has only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Iowa's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 19th most points per game in college basketball at 81.3. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Iowa have won nine out of their last ten games against Northwestern.