Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ IUPUI Jaguars

Current Records: Youngstown State 14-6, IUPUI 6-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Youngstown State is 9-1 against IUPUI since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The pair will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Despite being away, Youngstown State is looking at a 14-point advantage in the spread.

Youngstown State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 22 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Titans 105-64 on the road. Winning is a bit easier when you drain nine more threes than your opponent, as Youngstown State did.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars ended up a good deal behind the Colonials on Saturday and lost 80-63. IUPUI has struggled against Robert Morris recently, as their contest on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Penguins are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their loss was their fourth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 6-15.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Youngstown State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for IUPUI, though, as they've been averaging only 29.9 rebounds per game. Given Youngstown State's sizeable advantage in that area, IUPUI will need to find a way to close that gap.

Youngstown State beat IUPUI 75-65 when the teams last played on January 7th. The rematch might be a little tougher for Youngstown State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Youngstown State is a big 14-point favorite against IUPUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against IUPUI.