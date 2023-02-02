Who's Playing

Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ IUPUI

Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 15-7; IUPUI 3-20

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 29 of 2021. IUPUI and Wisconsin-Milwaukee will face off in a Horizon League battle at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Panthers will be strutting in after a victory while IUPUI will be stumbling in from a defeat.

IUPUI was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 78-72 to the Cleveland State Vikings.

Meanwhile, the Northern Kentucky Norse typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Wisconsin-Milwaukee proved too difficult a challenge. Wisconsin-Milwaukee escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 75-74.

The Jaguars are now 3-20 while Wisconsin-Milwaukee sits at 15-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: IUPUI has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Wisconsin-Milwaukee's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.50%, which places them 19th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 a.m. ET

Thursday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Series History

Wisconsin-Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 14 games against IUPUI.