Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ Jacksonville State

Current Records: Austin Peay 8-14; Jacksonville State 9-13

What to Know

An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the Austin Peay Governors at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Jacksonville State earned a 75-67 win in their most recent game against Austin Peay in February of 2021.

The Lipscomb Bisons typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Gamecocks proved too difficult a challenge. Jacksonville State snuck past Lipscomb with a 72-67 win.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Austin Peay on Thursday, and boy were they were right. Their bruising 84-57 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls might stick with them for a while.

Jacksonville State's victory lifted them to 9-13 while Austin Peay's defeat dropped them down to 8-14. We'll see if the Gamecocks can repeat their recent success or if the Governors bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Series History

Austin Peay have won five out of their last eight games against Jacksonville State.