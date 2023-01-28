Who's Playing
Austin Peay @ Jacksonville State
Current Records: Austin Peay 8-14; Jacksonville State 9-13
What to Know
An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the Austin Peay Governors at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Jacksonville State earned a 75-67 win in their most recent game against Austin Peay in February of 2021.
The Lipscomb Bisons typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Gamecocks proved too difficult a challenge. Jacksonville State snuck past Lipscomb with a 72-67 win.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Austin Peay on Thursday, and boy were they were right. Their bruising 84-57 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls might stick with them for a while.
Jacksonville State's victory lifted them to 9-13 while Austin Peay's defeat dropped them down to 8-14. We'll see if the Gamecocks can repeat their recent success or if the Governors bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Austin Peay have won five out of their last eight games against Jacksonville State.
- Feb 27, 2021 - Jacksonville State 75 vs. Austin Peay 67
- Jan 23, 2021 - Jacksonville State 76 vs. Austin Peay 70
- Jan 11, 2020 - Austin Peay 71 vs. Jacksonville State 67
- Feb 02, 2019 - Austin Peay 74 vs. Jacksonville State 71
- Feb 17, 2018 - Austin Peay 60 vs. Jacksonville State 57
- Jan 13, 2018 - Austin Peay 87 vs. Jacksonville State 67
- Jan 07, 2017 - Jacksonville State 71 vs. Austin Peay 68
- Jan 07, 2016 - Austin Peay 73 vs. Jacksonville State 54