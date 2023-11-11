Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: Utah Tech 0-1, Jax. State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers will head out on the road to face off against the Jax. State Gamecocks at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Utah Tech might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Wednesday.

Utah Tech had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They fell 77-69 to the Broncos.

Utah Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from David Elliott, who earned 24 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 steals.

Meanwhile, Jax. State took care of business in their home opener on Tuesday (and then some). They steamrolled past the Bearcats 91-41 at home. With Jax. State ahead 48-21 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Broncos' victory pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Trailblazers' loss dropped theirs down to 0-1.