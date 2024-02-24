Who's Playing

Texas Longhorns @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Texas 17-9, Kansas 20-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas and the Jayhawks are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Monday, the Longhorns beat the Wildcats 62-56. The victory was just what Texas needed coming off of a 82-61 loss in their prior match.

Among those leading the charge was Dylan Disu, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. Less helpful for Texas was Max Abmas' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Oklahoma typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Kansas proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 67-57 win over the Sooners. The victory was just what Kansas needed coming off of a 79-50 defeat in their prior game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Kansas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Johnny Furphy, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds. Furphy is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Hunter Dickinson was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 20 points and 16 rebounds.

The Longhorns' win bumped their record up to 17-9. As for the Jayhawks, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 20-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Texas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.7 points per game. However, it's not like Kansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Texas' way against the Jayhawks in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 as the Longhorns made off with a 76-56 victory. Does Texas have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Jayhawks turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Kansas and Texas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.