Current Records: Wichita State 8-4, Kansas 11-1

What to Know

The Kansas Jayhawks and the Wichita State Shockers will round out the year against one another at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at T-Mobile Center. Kansas is coming into the contest hot, having won their last seven games.

Last Friday, the stars were shining brightly for the Jayhawks in a 75-60 win over the Bulldogs. 75 seems to be a good number for Kansas as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Among those leading the charge was Kevin McCullar Jr., who scored 34 points along with six rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Dajuan Harris Jr., who scored ten points along with six assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, the Shockers came up short against the Wildcats last Thursday and fell 69-60. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Wichita State has scored all season.

The Jayhawks pushed their record up to 11-1 with that win, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.8 points per game. As for the Shockers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wichita State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Kansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

