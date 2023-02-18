Who's Playing

Iowa State @ Kansas State

Current Records: Iowa State 17-8; Kansas State 19-7

What to Know

The #12 Kansas State Wildcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. K-State and the #19 Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The Cyclones will be strutting in after a win while K-State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Wildcats ended up a good deal behind the Oklahoma Sooners when they played on Tuesday, losing 79-65. K-State got double-digit scores from four players: forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (17), guard Markquis Nowell (14), forward Keyontae Johnson (14), and center Abayomi Iyiola (11).

Meanwhile, the TCU Horned Frogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Iowa State proved too difficult a challenge. Iowa State captured a comfortable 70-59 victory. Their forward Aljaz Kunc looked sharp as he shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 22 points and five boards.

The Wildcats are now 19-7 while the Cyclones sit at 17-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: K-State has allowed their opponents an average of 7.5 steals per game, the 27th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for K-State, Iowa State enters the contest with 9.3 steals per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. In other words, K-State will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iowa State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Kansas State.