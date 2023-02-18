Who's Playing
Iowa State @ Kansas State
Current Records: Iowa State 17-8; Kansas State 19-7
What to Know
The #12 Kansas State Wildcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. K-State and the #19 Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The Cyclones will be strutting in after a win while K-State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Wildcats ended up a good deal behind the Oklahoma Sooners when they played on Tuesday, losing 79-65. K-State got double-digit scores from four players: forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (17), guard Markquis Nowell (14), forward Keyontae Johnson (14), and center Abayomi Iyiola (11).
Meanwhile, the TCU Horned Frogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Iowa State proved too difficult a challenge. Iowa State captured a comfortable 70-59 victory. Their forward Aljaz Kunc looked sharp as he shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 22 points and five boards.
The Wildcats are now 19-7 while the Cyclones sit at 17-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: K-State has allowed their opponents an average of 7.5 steals per game, the 27th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for K-State, Iowa State enters the contest with 9.3 steals per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. In other words, K-State will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Iowa State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Kansas State.
- Jan 24, 2023 - Iowa State 80 vs. Kansas State 76
- Feb 26, 2022 - Iowa State 74 vs. Kansas State 73
- Feb 12, 2022 - Kansas State 75 vs. Iowa State 69
- Mar 06, 2021 - Kansas State 61 vs. Iowa State 56
- Dec 15, 2020 - Kansas State 74 vs. Iowa State 65
- Mar 07, 2020 - Kansas State 79 vs. Iowa State 63
- Feb 08, 2020 - Iowa State 73 vs. Kansas State 63
- Mar 15, 2019 - Iowa State 63 vs. Kansas State 59
- Feb 16, 2019 - Iowa State 78 vs. Kansas State 64
- Jan 12, 2019 - Kansas State 58 vs. Iowa State 57
- Feb 17, 2018 - Kansas State 78 vs. Iowa State 66
- Dec 29, 2017 - Kansas State 91 vs. Iowa State 75
- Feb 15, 2017 - Iowa State 87 vs. Kansas State 79
- Jan 24, 2017 - Iowa State 70 vs. Kansas State 65
- Feb 27, 2016 - Iowa State 80 vs. Kansas State 61
- Jan 16, 2016 - Iowa State 76 vs. Kansas State 63