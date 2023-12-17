Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Nebraska 8-2, Kansas State 8-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will head out on the road to face off against the Kansas State Wildcats at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Even though Nebraska has not done well against Michigan State recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Cornhuskers came out on top against the Spartans by a score of 77-70.

Nebraska can attribute much of their success to Juwan Gary, who scored 20 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, Kansas State had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 75-60 win over the Tigers.

Kansas State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Arthur Kaluma, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Cam Carter, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds.

The Cornhuskers' victory bumped their record up to 8-2. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to an identical 8-2.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Nebraska haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Kansas State, though, as they've been averaging 14.7 turnovers per game. Given Nebraska's sizeable advantage in that area, Kansas State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Nebraska ended up a good deal behind Kansas State when the teams last played back in December of 2022, losing 71-56. Can Nebraska avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kansas State has won both of the games they've played against Nebraska in the last 2 years.