Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Kent State

Current Records: Buffalo 10-10; Kent State 16-4

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes and the Buffalo Bulls are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 27 at Memorial A & C Center. The Golden Flashes are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Kent State came up short against the Northern Illinois Huskies on Tuesday, falling 86-76. This was hardly the result Kent State or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 12.5 points over NIU heading into this contest. Kent State got double-digit scores from five players: guard Jalen Sullinger (17), guard Sincere Carry (16), forward Miryne Thomas (14), guard Malique Jacobs (11), and forward Chris Payton (10).

Meanwhile, the Ball State Cardinals typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Buffalo proved too difficult a challenge. The Bulls were the clear victors by a 91-65 margin over the Cardinals. It took six tries, but Buffalo can finally say that they have a victory on the road. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Armoni Foster, who had 20 points and seven assists, and guard Curtis Jones, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points.

This next game looks promising for the Golden Flashes, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (9-4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Kent State and the Bulls split their matches last season, with Buffalo claiming a 64-51 win and Kent State retaliating with a 70-65 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Buffalo have won ten out of their last 16 games against Kent State.