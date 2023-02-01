Who's Playing

Army West Point @ Lehigh

Current Records: Army West Point 12-11; Lehigh 13-8

What to Know

Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Army West Point Black Knights will face off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Stabler Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Lehigh didn't have too much trouble with the Boston University Terriers at home on Sunday as they won 66-55. The Mountain Hawks got double-digit scores from four players: guard Keith Higgins Jr (19), guard Evan Taylor (13), guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney (13), and guard Jalin Sinclair (10).

Meanwhile, Army strolled past the Holy Cross Crusaders with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 66-55.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Lehigh is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently eight-for-eight against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Lehigh was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last December as they fell 80-78 to Army. Maybe the Mountain Hawks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountain Hawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Black Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Lehigh have won nine out of their last 15 games against Army West Point.