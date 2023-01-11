Who's Playing
Holy Cross @ Lehigh
Current Records: Holy Cross 6-11; Lehigh 7-8
What to Know
The Holy Cross Crusaders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Crusaders and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Stabler Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Lehigh winning the first 77-69 at home and Holy Cross taking the second 67-65.
Holy Cross beat the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds 63-55 on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Lehigh didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Navy Midshipmen on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 78-73 win.
Holy Cross is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Crusaders came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mountain Hawks when the two teams previously met in January of last year, sneaking past 67-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Holy Cross since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mountain Hawks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Lehigh have won ten out of their last 15 games against Holy Cross.
- Jan 28, 2022 - Holy Cross 67 vs. Lehigh 65
- Jan 10, 2022 - Lehigh 77 vs. Holy Cross 69
- Jan 24, 2021 - Lehigh 82 vs. Holy Cross 74
- Jan 23, 2021 - Lehigh 75 vs. Holy Cross 72
- Feb 12, 2020 - Lehigh 89 vs. Holy Cross 82
- Jan 22, 2020 - Holy Cross 96 vs. Lehigh 95
- Feb 24, 2019 - Holy Cross 73 vs. Lehigh 71
- Jan 09, 2019 - Lehigh 99 vs. Holy Cross 94
- Jan 29, 2018 - Lehigh 71 vs. Holy Cross 67
- Jan 05, 2018 - Lehigh 83 vs. Holy Cross 77
- Feb 12, 2017 - Holy Cross 61 vs. Lehigh 45
- Jan 14, 2017 - Lehigh 68 vs. Holy Cross 51
- Mar 09, 2016 - Holy Cross 59 vs. Lehigh 56
- Feb 15, 2016 - Lehigh 64 vs. Holy Cross 59
- Jan 16, 2016 - Lehigh 87 vs. Holy Cross 66