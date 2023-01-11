Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ Lehigh

Current Records: Holy Cross 6-11; Lehigh 7-8

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Crusaders and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Stabler Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Lehigh winning the first 77-69 at home and Holy Cross taking the second 67-65.

Holy Cross beat the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds 63-55 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Lehigh didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Navy Midshipmen on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 78-73 win.

Holy Cross is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Crusaders came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mountain Hawks when the two teams previously met in January of last year, sneaking past 67-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Holy Cross since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Odds

The Mountain Hawks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Lehigh have won ten out of their last 15 games against Holy Cross.