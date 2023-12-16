Who's Playing

Current Records: UCSB 5-3, LMU 6-4

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

The LMU Lions' road trip will continue as they head out to face the UCSB Gauchos at 4:30 p.m. ET on December 16th at Footprint Center. LMU pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2.5-point favorite Gauchos.

Last Saturday, the Lions narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Rebels 78-75.

LMU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Dominick Harris, who scored 28 points along with five rebounds, and Alex Merkviladze, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, UCSB scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Flames 126-76 at home. That looming 126-76 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for UCSB yet this season.

The Lions are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 6-4 record this season. As for the Gauchos, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-3.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. LMU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. However, it's not like UCSB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

LMU beat UCSB 81-76 in their previous meeting back in December of 2020. The rematch might be a little tougher for LMU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

LMU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UCSB, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

LMU and UCSB both have 1 win in their last 2 games.