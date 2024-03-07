Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 8-21, Louisiana 18-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Louisiana has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are set to clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pensacola Bay Center in a Sun Belt postseason contest. Louisiana has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Friday, the Ragin Cajuns strolled past the Golden Eagles with points to spare, taking the game 77-61.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They secured a 75-71 W over the Warhawks on Tuesday. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 37.5% better than the opposition, as Coastal Carolina's was.

Coastal Carolina can attribute much of their success to Jacob Meyer, who scored 32 points along with six rebounds and five assists. It was the first time this season that Meyer scored 20 or more points.

The Ragin Cajuns' victory bumped their record up to 18-13. As for the Chanticleers, their victory bumped their record up to 9-21.

Louisiana was able to grind out a solid victory over Coastal Carolina in their previous matchup back in January, winning 85-77. The rematch might be a little tougher for Louisiana since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Coastal Carolina.