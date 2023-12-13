Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 4-4, Louisiana 5-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will head out on the road to face off against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cajundome. Louisiana took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Eastern Kentucky, who comes in off a win.

Eastern Kentucky has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 36 points or more this season. They took their contest at home on Sunday with ease, bagging a 121-56 victory over the Bison. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Eastern Kentucky has managed all season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 18 to 7 on offense, a fact Louisiana found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 72-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. Louisiana has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, Louisiana got a solid performance out of Kobe Julien, who scored 26 points along with nine rebounds.

The win got the Colonels back to even at 4-4. As for the Ragin Cajuns, their loss was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 5-4.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Eastern Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.2 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given Eastern Kentucky's sizeable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

Eastern Kentucky is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Louisiana is a 4-point favorite against Eastern Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

