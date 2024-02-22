Halftime Report

Notre Dame is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 31-25 lead against Louisville.

If Notre Dame keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-16 in no time. On the other hand, Louisville will have to make due with an 8-19 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Notre Dame 9-16, Louisville 8-18

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.20

What to Know

Notre Dame has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Notre Dame, who comes in off a win.

Notre Dame posted their closest win since November 17, 2023 on Wednesday. They had just enough and edged the Yellow Jackets out 58-55. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 5 on the offensive boards, as Notre Dame did.

Tae Davis and Markus Burton were among the main playmakers for Notre Dame as the former scored 17 points along with six rebounds and the latter scored 18 points along with five assists and five steals. Davis didn't help Notre Dame's cause all that much against the Hokies last Saturday but the same can't be said for this game.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 86-59, which was the final score in the Cardinals' tilt against the Panthers on Saturday. Louisville has not had much luck with the Panthers recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Despite their loss, Louisville saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tre White, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Kaleb Glenn, who scored 17 points.

Louisville struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Fighting Irish's victory bumped their record up to 9-16. As for the Cardinals, they dropped their record down to 8-18 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road.

Notre Dame is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Notre Dame beat the Cardinals 76-62 in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Notre Dame since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Louisville is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisville has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.