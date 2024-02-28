Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Bucknell 11-18, Loyola Maryland 6-23

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds and the Bucknell Bison are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Reitz Arena. Loyola Maryland is out to stop a seven-game streak of losses at home.

The matchup between Loyola Maryland and the Terriers on Sunday hardly resembled the 60-58 effort from their previous meeting. The Greyhounds fell just short of the Terriers by a score of 82-79. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Loyola Maryland in their matchups with the Terriers: they've now lost six in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jordan Stiemke, who scored 23 points. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points. Alonso Faure was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Bucknell had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 54-41 victory over the Black Knights on Sunday.

Bucknell can attribute much of their success to Ian Motta, who scored ten points along with two steals, and Josh Bascoe, who scored 11 points. Bascoe didn't help Bucknell's cause all that much against the Eagles back in January but the same can't be said for this game.

The Greyhounds' defeat dropped their record down to 6-23. As for the Bison, their win bumped their record up to 11-18.

Things could have been worse for Loyola Maryland, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 67-52 loss to the Bison in their previous matchup back in January. Will Loyola Maryland have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Bucknell has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.