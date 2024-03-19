Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: North Texas 17-13, LSU 17-14

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

LSU is on a two-game streak of home wins, while North Texas is on a two-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The LSU Tigers and the North Texas Mean Green are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in an SEC postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored LSU last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 70-60 to the Bulldogs. LSU has struggled against Miss. State recently, as their match on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, LSU had strong showings from Trae Hannibal, who scored 18 points, and Hunter Dean, who scored ten points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, North Texas probably aren't too happy after their recent playoff game against Tulane. The Mean Green took a 77-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Owls on Friday.

The losing side was boosted by Jason Edwards, who scored 26 points. He didn't help North Texas' cause all that much against Tulane on Thursday but the same can't be said for this game.

The Tigers' defeat dropped their record down to 17-15. As for the Mean Green, their loss dropped their record down to 18-14.

Going forward, LSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: LSU is playing as the favorites at home, but their 5-8 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

LSU didn't have too much breathing room in their match against North Texas in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, but they still walked away with a 66-62 victory. Will LSU repeat their success, or does North Texas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

LSU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against North Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 132.5 points.

Series History

LSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.