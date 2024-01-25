Who's Playing
Albany Great Danes @ Maine Black Bears
Current Records: Albany 10-9, Maine 9-10
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Albany has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Albany Great Danes and the Maine Black Bears will face off in an America East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Memorial Gym(Maine).
The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Albany and Bryant didn't disappoint and broke past the 165 point over/under on Saturday. The Great Danes fell 98-89 to the Bulldogs. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Albany in their matchups with Bryant: they've now lost three in a row.
Meanwhile, Maine finally caught a break after six consecutive losses. They walked away with a 70-64 win over the Highlanders on Saturday. The over/under was set at 133.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
The Great Danes' defeat dropped their record down to 10-9. As for the Black Bears, their win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-10.
Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Albany have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given Albany's sizeable advantage in that area, Maine will need to find a way to close that gap.
Albany couldn't quite finish off Maine in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 and fell 74-72. Can Albany avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Albany has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Maine.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Maine 74 vs. Albany 72
- Jan 28, 2023 - Maine 72 vs. Albany 68
- Feb 23, 2022 - Albany 72 vs. Maine 68
- Feb 09, 2022 - Maine 73 vs. Albany 63
- Feb 16, 2020 - Albany 66 vs. Maine 60
- Jan 11, 2020 - Albany 76 vs. Maine 70
- Feb 17, 2019 - Albany 63 vs. Maine 54
- Jan 12, 2019 - Maine 66 vs. Albany 62
- Feb 24, 2018 - Albany 89 vs. Maine 79
- Jan 13, 2018 - Albany 84 vs. Maine 66