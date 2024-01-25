Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Maine Black Bears

Current Records: Albany 10-9, Maine 9-10

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine

What to Know

Albany has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Albany Great Danes and the Maine Black Bears will face off in an America East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Memorial Gym(Maine).

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Albany and Bryant didn't disappoint and broke past the 165 point over/under on Saturday. The Great Danes fell 98-89 to the Bulldogs. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Albany in their matchups with Bryant: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, Maine finally caught a break after six consecutive losses. They walked away with a 70-64 win over the Highlanders on Saturday. The over/under was set at 133.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Great Danes' defeat dropped their record down to 10-9. As for the Black Bears, their win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-10.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Albany have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given Albany's sizeable advantage in that area, Maine will need to find a way to close that gap.

Albany couldn't quite finish off Maine in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 and fell 74-72. Can Albany avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Albany has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Maine.