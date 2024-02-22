Who's Playing
UMBC Retrievers @ Maine Black Bears
Current Records: UMBC 9-18, Maine 11-15
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine
What to Know
UMBC is 8-2 against the Black Bears since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The pair will face off in an America East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym(Maine). UMBC will be strutting in after a victory while the Black Bears will be stumbling in from a loss.
UMBC and the Great Danes couldn't quite live up to the 174-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Retrievers came out on top against the Great Danes by a score of 80-75 on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UMBC.
Meanwhile, Maine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 68-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Catamounts. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Maine in their matchups with the Catamounts: they've now lost 11 in a row.
The Retrievers' victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 9-18. As for the Black Bears, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-15 record this season.
Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: UMBC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5 rebounds per game. Given UMBC's sizable advantage in that area, the Black Bears will need to find a way to close that gap.
UMBC was able to grind out a solid victory over the Black Bears in their previous matchup back in January, winning 70-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for UMBC since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
UMBC has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Maine.
- Jan 18, 2024 - UMBC 70 vs. Maine 65
- Feb 04, 2023 - Maine 84 vs. UMBC 49
- Jan 14, 2023 - UMBC 85 vs. Maine 77
- Feb 26, 2022 - UMBC 93 vs. Maine 79
- Jan 22, 2022 - UMBC 88 vs. Maine 46
- Feb 29, 2020 - Maine 74 vs. UMBC 48
- Jan 25, 2020 - UMBC 63 vs. Maine 53
- Feb 10, 2019 - UMBC 67 vs. Maine 66
- Jan 05, 2019 - UMBC 61 vs. Maine 52
- Jan 27, 2018 - UMBC 86 vs. Maine 74