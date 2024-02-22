Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ Maine Black Bears

Current Records: UMBC 9-18, Maine 11-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UMBC is 8-2 against the Black Bears since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The pair will face off in an America East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym(Maine). UMBC will be strutting in after a victory while the Black Bears will be stumbling in from a loss.

UMBC and the Great Danes couldn't quite live up to the 174-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Retrievers came out on top against the Great Danes by a score of 80-75 on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UMBC.

Meanwhile, Maine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 68-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Catamounts. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Maine in their matchups with the Catamounts: they've now lost 11 in a row.

The Retrievers' victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 9-18. As for the Black Bears, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-15 record this season.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: UMBC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5 rebounds per game. Given UMBC's sizable advantage in that area, the Black Bears will need to find a way to close that gap.

UMBC was able to grind out a solid victory over the Black Bears in their previous matchup back in January, winning 70-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for UMBC since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UMBC has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Maine.