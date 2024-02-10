Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Siena 3-20, Manhattan 5-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Manhattan has been on the road for two straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They and the Siena Saints will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Draddy Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Thursday, the Jaspers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 82-78 to the Mountaineers.

Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their seventh straight defeat. They took a 67-51 bruising from the Red Foxes.

The Jaspers have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 13 of their last 14 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-16 record this season. As for the Saints, their loss was their eighth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 3-20.

Manhattan barely slipped by the Saints when the teams last played back in March of 2023, winning 67-66. Will Manhattan repeat their success, or do the Saints have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Manhattan and Siena both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.