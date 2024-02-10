Who's Playing
Siena Saints @ Manhattan Jaspers
Current Records: Siena 3-20, Manhattan 5-16
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Manhattan has been on the road for two straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They and the Siena Saints will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Draddy Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
On Thursday, the Jaspers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 82-78 to the Mountaineers.
Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their seventh straight defeat. They took a 67-51 bruising from the Red Foxes.
The Jaspers have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 13 of their last 14 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-16 record this season. As for the Saints, their loss was their eighth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 3-20.
Manhattan barely slipped by the Saints when the teams last played back in March of 2023, winning 67-66. Will Manhattan repeat their success, or do the Saints have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Manhattan and Siena both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 02, 2023 - Manhattan 67 vs. Siena 66
- Feb 03, 2023 - Manhattan 71 vs. Siena 66
- Jan 21, 2022 - Manhattan 75 vs. Siena 68
- Dec 03, 2021 - Manhattan 77 vs. Siena 72
- Feb 27, 2021 - Siena 64 vs. Manhattan 56
- Feb 26, 2021 - Siena 74 vs. Manhattan 69
- Mar 11, 2020 - Siena 63 vs. Manhattan 49
- Feb 16, 2020 - Siena 65 vs. Manhattan 52
- Jan 12, 2020 - Manhattan 81 vs. Siena 69
- Feb 08, 2019 - Siena 51 vs. Manhattan 49