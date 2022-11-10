Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Marquette

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas will face off against the Marquette Golden Eagles at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Al McGuire Center. Coming off of an uninspired 7-23 last-season record, CMU has set their aspirations higher this year. Marquette was 19-13 last season and is coming off of a 79-69 win against the Radford Highlanders on Monday.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Al McGuire Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.