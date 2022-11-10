Who's Playing
Central Michigan @ Marquette
What to Know
The Central Michigan Chippewas will face off against the Marquette Golden Eagles at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Al McGuire Center. Coming off of an uninspired 7-23 last-season record, CMU has set their aspirations higher this year. Marquette was 19-13 last season and is coming off of a 79-69 win against the Radford Highlanders on Monday.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.