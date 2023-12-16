Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: West Virginia 4-5, Massachusetts 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: MassMutual Center -- Springfield, Massachusetts

MassMutual Center -- Springfield, Massachusetts TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

West Virginia has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Massachusetts Minutemen in a holiday battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at at MassMutual Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Mountaineers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Dragons, taking the game 66-60.

Jesse Edwards was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 16 points along with five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kobe Johnson, who scored eight points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, the Minutemen beat the River Hawks 91-77 on Saturday.

The Mountaineers' victory bumped their record up to 4-5. As for the Minutemen, they pushed their record up to 5-2 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: West Virginia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Massachusetts struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.