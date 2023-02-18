Who's Playing
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ McNeese State
Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 18-9; McNeese State 8-19
What to Know
The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders are 10-0 against the McNeese State Cowboys since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and McNeese State will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at The Legacy Center. Both teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous games but managed to pull out a pair of wins.
The Nicholls State Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Islanders proved too difficult a challenge. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi skirted past Nicholls State 78-74.
Speaking of close games: McNeese State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Thursday, sneaking past 78-76.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is now 18-9 while the Cowboys sit at 8-19. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Islanders enter the game with 16.2 takeaways on average, good for 24th best in college basketball. Less enviably, McNeese State is 11th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.9 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won all of the games they've played against McNeese State in the last nine years.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 83 vs. McNeese State 72
- Feb 24, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 65 vs. McNeese State 53
- Jan 20, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 60 vs. McNeese State 56
- Jan 08, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 vs. McNeese State 54
- Feb 05, 2020 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 69 vs. McNeese State 62
- Mar 06, 2019 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 59 vs. McNeese State 50
- Feb 28, 2018 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 82 vs. McNeese State 70
- Feb 25, 2017 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 81 vs. McNeese State 70
- Feb 11, 2017 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73 vs. McNeese State 66
- Jan 09, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 77 vs. McNeese State 68