Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ McNeese State

Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 18-9; McNeese State 8-19

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders are 10-0 against the McNeese State Cowboys since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and McNeese State will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at The Legacy Center. Both teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous games but managed to pull out a pair of wins.

The Nicholls State Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Islanders proved too difficult a challenge. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi skirted past Nicholls State 78-74.

Speaking of close games: McNeese State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Thursday, sneaking past 78-76.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is now 18-9 while the Cowboys sit at 8-19. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Islanders enter the game with 16.2 takeaways on average, good for 24th best in college basketball. Less enviably, McNeese State is 11th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won all of the games they've played against McNeese State in the last nine years.