Who's Playing

Wagner @ Merrimack

Current Records: Wagner 8-7; Merrimack 5-14

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors and the Wagner Seahawks will face off in a Northeast clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at Hammel Court. If the game is anything like their last meeting in December, where the Warriors won 58-48, we could be in for a big score.

Merrimack didn't have too much trouble with the Stonehill Skyhawks on the road this past Saturday as they won 59-47.

Meanwhile, Wagner was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 68-63 to the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Merrimack is expected to win a tight contest Monday. At 1-4 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Wagner isn't so hot on the road, where they are 2-7.

Merrimack is now 5-14 while the Seahawks sit at 8-7. The Warriors are 1-3 after wins this year, and Wagner is 3-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Merrimack and Wagner both have three wins in their last six games.