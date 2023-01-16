Who's Playing
Wagner @ Merrimack
Current Records: Wagner 8-7; Merrimack 5-14
What to Know
The Merrimack Warriors and the Wagner Seahawks will face off in a Northeast clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at Hammel Court. If the game is anything like their last meeting in December, where the Warriors won 58-48, we could be in for a big score.
Merrimack didn't have too much trouble with the Stonehill Skyhawks on the road this past Saturday as they won 59-47.
Meanwhile, Wagner was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 68-63 to the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Merrimack is expected to win a tight contest Monday. At 1-4 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Wagner isn't so hot on the road, where they are 2-7.
Merrimack is now 5-14 while the Seahawks sit at 8-7. The Warriors are 1-3 after wins this year, and Wagner is 3-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Warriors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Merrimack and Wagner both have three wins in their last six games.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Merrimack 58 vs. Wagner 48
- Feb 12, 2022 - Merrimack 80 vs. Wagner 65
- Jan 23, 2022 - Wagner 71 vs. Merrimack 57
- Mar 03, 2021 - Wagner 64 vs. Merrimack 59
- Mar 02, 2021 - Wagner 74 vs. Merrimack 67
- Feb 15, 2020 - Merrimack 68 vs. Wagner 59