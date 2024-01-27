Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Pittsburgh 12-7, Miami 13-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Miami is heading back home. The Miami Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC battle at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Watsco Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, the Hurricanes earned a 73-61 win over the Fighting Irish.

Among those leading the charge was Norchad Omier, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and ten rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Kyshawn George was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, the Panthers beat the Yellow Jackets 72-64 on Tuesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Pittsburgh.

Carlton Carrington was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 19 points along with six rebounds.

The Hurricanes' victory bumped their record up to 13-6. As for the Panthers, their victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 12-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miami have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Miami skirted past Pittsburgh 78-76 when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Does Miami have another victory up their sleeve, or will Pittsburgh turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Pittsburgh.