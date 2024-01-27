Who's Playing
Pittsburgh Panthers @ Miami Hurricanes
Current Records: Pittsburgh 12-7, Miami 13-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: The CW Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, Miami is heading back home. The Miami Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC battle at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Watsco Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Wednesday, the Hurricanes earned a 73-61 win over the Fighting Irish.
Among those leading the charge was Norchad Omier, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and ten rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Kyshawn George was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with five rebounds and three steals.
Meanwhile, the Panthers beat the Yellow Jackets 72-64 on Tuesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Pittsburgh.
Carlton Carrington was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 19 points along with six rebounds.
The Hurricanes' victory bumped their record up to 13-6. As for the Panthers, their victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 12-7.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miami have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Miami skirted past Pittsburgh 78-76 when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Does Miami have another victory up their sleeve, or will Pittsburgh turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Pittsburgh.
- Mar 04, 2023 - Miami 78 vs. Pittsburgh 76
- Jan 28, 2023 - Pittsburgh 71 vs. Miami 68
- Feb 22, 2022 - Miami 85 vs. Pittsburgh 64
- Mar 09, 2021 - Miami 79 vs. Pittsburgh 73
- Dec 16, 2020 - Pittsburgh 70 vs. Miami 55
- Feb 02, 2020 - Pittsburgh 62 vs. Miami 57
- Jan 12, 2020 - Miami 66 vs. Pittsburgh 58
- Mar 05, 2019 - Miami 76 vs. Pittsburgh 63
- Jan 31, 2018 - Miami 69 vs. Pittsburgh 57
- Dec 30, 2017 - Miami 67 vs. Pittsburgh 53