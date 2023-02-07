Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Western Michigan 6-17; Miami (Ohio) 7-16

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 4 of 2020. WMU and Miami (Ohio) will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John D. Millett Hall. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Broncos came up short against the Buffalo Bulls this past Saturday, falling 85-76.

Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio) came up short against the Ohio Bobcats this past Saturday, falling 78-68.

The losses put WMU at 6-17 and Miami (Ohio) at 7-16. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: WMU is stumbling into the matchup with the 351st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only ten on average. The RedHawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 46th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Michigan have won six out of their last 11 games against Miami (Ohio).