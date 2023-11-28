Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Georgia Southern 0-6, Michigan State 3-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans will be playing at home against the Georgia Southern Eagles at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Thursday, the Spartans couldn't handle the Wildcats and fell 74-68.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight loss. They lost to the Huskies on the road by a decisive 93-76 margin. Georgia Southern didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Their wins bumped the Spartans to 3-3 and the Wildcats to 6-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Michigan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Southern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.