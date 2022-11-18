Who's Playing

Villanova @ Michigan State

Current Records: Villanova 2-1; Michigan State 2-1

What to Know

The Villanova Wildcats will square off against the Michigan State Spartans on the road at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center.

Villanova beat the Delaware State Hornets 60-50 on Monday. Villanova relied on the efforts of forward Eric Dixon, who had 17 points along with seven boards, and forward Brandon Slater, who had 15 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Spartans picked up an 86-77 win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday. MSU got double-digit scores from four players: forward Joey Hauser (23), forward Malik Hall (20), center Mady Sissoko (16), and guard Tyson Walker (14). Joey Hauser's performance made up for a slower contest against the Gonzaga Bulldogs last Friday.

Villanova is expected to lose this next one by 7. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past three games, so buyers beware.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Villanova and the Spartans clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a solid 7-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spartans, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.