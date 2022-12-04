Who's Playing

No. 19 Kentucky @ Michigan

Current Records: Kentucky 5-2; Michigan 5-2

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines will square off against the #19 Kentucky Wildcats at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at The O2 Arena. UK will be strutting in after a win while the Wolverines will be stumbling in from a loss.

Michigan was close but no cigar last Tuesday as they fell 70-68 to the Virginia Cavaliers. That makes it the first time this season Michigan has let down their home crowd. A silver lining for them was the play of center Hunter Dickinson, who had 23 points in addition to seven boards and five blocks.

Meanwhile, UK had enough points to win and then some against the Bellarmine Knights last week, taking their contest 60-41. Guard Antonio Reeves (18 points) was the top scorer for UK.

The Wolverines are expected to lose this next one by 9. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Michigan and the Wildcats now sit at an identical 5-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Michigan enters the game with 6.4 blocked shots per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. But UK is even better: they rank second in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.6 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: The O2 Arena -- London, England

The O2 Arena -- London, England TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 9-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.