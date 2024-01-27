Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: FIU 7-13, Middle Tennessee 7-13

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the FIU Panthers and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Murphy Center. FIU is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

FIU pushed their score all the way to 91 on Thursday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 105-91 to the Hilltoppers. FIU found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 24.5% worse than the opposition.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Arturo Dean, who scored 15 points along with five assists and five steals. Petar Krivokapic was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They walked away with a 75-67 win over the Gamecocks on Wednesday.

The Panthers' defeat dropped their record down to 7-13. As for the Blue Raiders, their win bumped their record up to an identical 7-13.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: FIU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. It's a different story for Middle Tennessee, though, as they've been averaging only 63 points per game. The only thing between FIU and another offensive beatdown is Middle Tennessee. Will they be able to keep them contained?

FIU came up short against Middle Tennessee in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 69-58. Can FIU avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Middle Tennessee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against FIU.