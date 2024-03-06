Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Indiana 16-13, Minnesota 18-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

Indiana is 9-1 against Minnesota since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. Indiana pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 5.5-point favorite Golden Gophers.

The matchup between Indiana and Maryland on Sunday hardly resembled the 65-53 effort from their previous meeting. The Hoosiers walked away with an 83-78 victory over the Terrapins. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 17:48 mark of the second half, when Indiana was facing a 51-35 deficit.

Indiana's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Xavier Johnson led the charge by scoring 13 points along with six assists. Johnson didn't help Indiana's cause all that much against Wisconsin last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Malik Reneau was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with five rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the Golden Gophers beat the Nittany Lions 75-70 on Saturday. The win was all the more spectacular given Minnesota was down 23 points with 5:05 left in the first half.

Minnesota got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Elijah Hawkins out in front who scored 18 points along with eight assists and two steals. Another player making a difference was Cam Christie, who scored 19 points.

The victory makes it two in a row for the Hoosiers and bumps their season record up to 16-13. As for the Golden Gophers, they pushed their record up to 18-11 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Indiana just can't miss this season, having made 48.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Minnesota struggles in that department as they've made 47.3% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Indiana was able to grind out a solid win over Minnesota in their previous matchup back in January, winning 74-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Indiana since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Minnesota is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Gophers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.