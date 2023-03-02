Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Minnesota

Current Records: Rutgers 18-11; Minnesota 7-20

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are heading back home. Minnesota and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Williams Arena. RU will be strutting in after a victory while the Golden Gophers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Minnesota ended up a good deal behind the Nebraska Cornhuskers when they played on Saturday, losing 78-67. One thing holding Minnesota back was the mediocre play of forward Jamison Battle, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 4-for-14 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, RU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday, sneaking past 59-56. Guard Derek Simpson (16 points) was the top scorer for the Scarlet Knights.

The Golden Gophers are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in ten of their 15 home games.

Minnesota took a serious blow against RU in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 90-55. Maybe Minnesota will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rutgers have won seven out of their last 12 games against Minnesota.