N. Illinois Huskies @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: N. Illinois 5-3, Monmouth 4-4

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

After four games on the road, Monmouth is heading back home. They will take on the N. Illinois Huskies at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Monmouth pushed their score all the way to 87 on Wednesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell to the Big Red 91-87.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois and Indiana State couldn't quite live up to the 163.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Huskies suffered a bruising 90-67 defeat at the hands of the Sycamores on Tuesday. N. Illinois has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, N. Illinois saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Xavier Amos, who scored 12 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals, was perhaps the best of all.

N. Illinois struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Indiana State racked up 15.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Monmouth have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Illinois struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.