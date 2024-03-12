Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: Idaho State 12-19, Montana 21-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho

Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Montana is 9-1 against Idaho State since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Montana Grizzlies and the Idaho State Bengals are set to clash at 11:00 p.m. ET at Idaho Central Arena in a Big Sky postseason contest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Montana waltzed into their matchup on Monday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with an 87-81 victory over the Vikings. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as Montana did.

Aanen Moody was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 27 points. He didn't help Montana's cause all that much against South Dakota back in January but the same can't be said for this game. Brandon Whitney was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Idaho State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Sunday. They came out on top against the Bears by a score of 83-76. The win made it back-to-back wins for Idaho State.

Idaho State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Miguel Tomley out in front who scored 28 points. It was the first time this season that Tomley scored 20 or more points. Another player making a difference was Isaiah Griffin, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds.

The Grizzlies are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 22-10 record this season. As for the Bengals, their victory bumped their record up to 14-19.

Montana is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Idaho State.

Montana was able to grind out a solid win over Idaho State in their previous matchup last Monday, winning 79-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Montana since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Montana is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Montana has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.