Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 11-13, Morehead State 19-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Morehead State is on a 17-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while the Panthers are on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Johnson Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain ten more threes than your opponent, a fact Morehead State proved on Thursday. They came out on top against the Cougars by a score of 79-68.

Meanwhile, the Panthers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Screaming Eagles on Thursday, taking the game 81-71. The victory was just what Eastern Illinois needed coming off of a 71-47 loss in their prior match.

The Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-5 record this season. As for the Panthers, their win bumped their record up to 11-13.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Morehead State have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. It's a different story for Eastern Illinois, though, as they've been averaging only 5.6 threes per game. Given Morehead State's sizable advantage in that area, the Panthers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Morehead State against the Panthers when the teams last played back in January as the squad secured a 78-52 win. Does Morehead State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Panthers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Morehead State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.