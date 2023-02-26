Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ Murray State

Current Records: Valparaiso 11-19; Murray State 15-13

What to Know

The Murray State Racers and the Valparaiso Beacons are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at CFSB Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Racers ended up a good deal behind the Missouri State Bears when they played last Tuesday, losing 84-69. Despite the defeat, Murray State had strong showings from guard Rob Perry, who had 20 points in addition to five boards, and guard JaCobi Wood, who had 16 points.

Meanwhile, Valpo came up short against the Bradley Braves this past Wednesday, falling 76-66. Guard Kobe King wasn't much of a difference maker for Valpo; King played for 34 minutes with 4-for-13 shooting.

Murray State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Valpo have struggled against the spread on the road.

The Racers are now 15-13 while Valpo sits at 11-19. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Murray State is 17th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.6 on average. Valpo has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 47th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.55

Odds

The Racers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Beacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Murray State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.