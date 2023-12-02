Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Florida State 4-2, N. Carolina 6-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Florida State Seminoles and the N. Carolina Tar Heels are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 2nd at Dean E. Smith Center. Florida State might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up nine turnovers on Wednesday.

The point spread may have favored Florida State on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They lost 68-66 to the Bulldogs on a last-minute shot From Justin Hill. Florida State was up 17 in the second but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Darin Green Jr., who scored 21 points along with 5 rebounds. De'Ante Green was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, even though Tennessee scored an imposing 92 points on Wednesday, N. Carolina still came out on top. The Tar Heels walked away with a 100-92 victory over the Volunteers. The win made it back-to-back wins for N. Carolina.

N. Carolina got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Armando Bacot out in front who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was RJ Davis, who scored 27 points.

The Seminoles' loss dropped their record down to 4-2. As for the Tar Heels, they have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 6-1 record.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Florida State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Florida State came up short against N. Carolina in their previous matchup back in February, falling 77-66. Can Florida State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Florida State.