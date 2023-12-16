Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Kentucky 7-2, N. Carolina 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats will take on the N. Carolina Tar Heels in a holiday battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at at State Farm Arena. Kentucky will be strutting in after a win while N. Carolina will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, the Wildcats didn't have too much trouble with the Quakers on the road as they won 81-66. The success was a return to things as normal for Kentucky, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 80-73 upset defeat to UNCW.

Kentucky can attribute much of their success to Aaron Bradshaw, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. Reed Sheppard was another key contributor, scoring six points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, N. Carolina unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 87-76 to the Huskies. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points N. Carolina has scored all season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was RJ Davis, who scored 26 points. The match was Davis' fifth in a row with at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Harrison Ingram, who scored 20 points along with five assists.

The Wildcats have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-2 record this season. As for the Tar Heels, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 7-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kentucky haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.9 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like N. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Kentucky against N. Carolina when the teams last played back in December of 2021 as the team secured a 98-69 victory. Will Kentucky repeat their success, or does N. Carolina have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kentucky has won 3 out of their last 5 games against N. Carolina.