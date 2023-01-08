Who's Playing
Lehigh @ Navy
Current Records: Lehigh 6-8; Navy 8-7
What to Know
The Navy Midshipmen and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off in a Patriot clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Alumni Hall. Lehigh should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Midshipmen will be looking to right the ship.
Navy received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 87-73 to the Colgate Raiders.
Meanwhile, Lehigh bagged a 72-64 win over the Bucknell Bison on Thursday.
When the two teams previously met in February of last year, Navy and Lehigh were neck-and-neck, but Navy came up empty-handed after a 63-62 loss. Maybe Navy will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Navy have won eight out of their last 15 games against Lehigh.
- Feb 02, 2022 - Lehigh 63 vs. Navy 62
- Jan 19, 2022 - Lehigh 69 vs. Navy 61
- Jan 10, 2021 - Navy 73 vs. Lehigh 58
- Jan 09, 2021 - Navy 69 vs. Lehigh 61
- Jan 15, 2020 - Navy 88 vs. Lehigh 83
- Jan 02, 2020 - Navy 64 vs. Lehigh 58
- Feb 09, 2019 - Lehigh 83 vs. Navy 57
- Jan 23, 2019 - Lehigh 85 vs. Navy 74
- Jan 27, 2018 - Navy 77 vs. Lehigh 75
- Jan 02, 2018 - Navy 78 vs. Lehigh 66
- Feb 15, 2017 - Lehigh 74 vs. Navy 55
- Jan 18, 2017 - Navy 75 vs. Lehigh 72
- Mar 03, 2016 - Lehigh 65 vs. Navy 63
- Feb 17, 2016 - Lehigh 77 vs. Navy 74
- Jan 20, 2016 - Navy 69 vs. Lehigh 64