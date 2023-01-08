Who's Playing

Lehigh @ Navy

Current Records: Lehigh 6-8; Navy 8-7

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off in a Patriot clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Alumni Hall. Lehigh should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Midshipmen will be looking to right the ship.

Navy received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 87-73 to the Colgate Raiders.

Meanwhile, Lehigh bagged a 72-64 win over the Bucknell Bison on Thursday.

When the two teams previously met in February of last year, Navy and Lehigh were neck-and-neck, but Navy came up empty-handed after a 63-62 loss. Maybe Navy will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Navy have won eight out of their last 15 games against Lehigh.