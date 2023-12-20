Who's Playing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: North Dakota 8-4, Nebraska 9-2

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Nebraska. They will be home for the holidays to greet the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Kansas State typically has all the answers at home, but on Sunday Nebraska proved too difficult a challenge. They took down the Wildcats 62-46. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Nebraska.

Nebraska got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Rienk Mast out in front who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds. Juwan Gary was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and 18 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 18 to 8 on the offensive boards, a fact North Dakota proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 79-62 win over the Trailblazers. With that victory, North Dakota brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

The Cornhuskers' win bumped their record up to 9-2. As for the Fighting Hawks, their victory bumped their record up to 8-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Nebraska have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Nebraska and North Dakota were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in December of 2019, but Nebraska came up empty-handed after a 75-74 loss. Can Nebraska avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Nebraska is a big 18.5-point favorite against North Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Nebraska and North Dakota both have 1 win in their last 2 games.